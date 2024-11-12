BSP chief Mayawati urges UP govt to "pay attention" to UPPSC exam row, to streamline processes

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati urged the Uttar Pradesh government to "pay attention" to the ongoing row over the question paper leak and conduct of Uttar Pradesh Union Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) exam.

In a post on X, Mayawati emphasized the importance of addressing these crucial issues and urged to streamline the examination processes in the state.

"It is natural that the news of the situation arising out of police action on the agitated students over the failure of the Uttar Pradesh Union Public Service Commission to conduct the preliminary examination-2024 of PCS and RO-ARO at one time is being widely discussed. Does UP lack such basic facilities to conduct exams at one time that special exams like PCS etc. have to be conducted in two days?"

"Stopping paper leaks and the reliability of exams are important issues, for which conducting exams at one time is necessary. The government should pay attention to this," the post read.

Adding further, Mayawati said, "The government's attitude towards students who are facing the brunt of poverty, unemployment and inflation should not be cruel but should be cooperative and sympathetic. The sooner the government completes the recruitment process on all the backlogs of vacancies, the better. People are in dire need of employment."

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also lashed out at the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state over the massive protest by aspirants against UPPSC exam dates.

The SP chief described the agitation from the aspirants as 'Yogi vs competitor students'! and questioned whether the state government would now run a bulldozer on the students' lodges or hostels.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the 'rise of the students will be the fall of the BJP,' and posted, "Unhone chalaya lathi-danda 'Naukri' nahi jinka agenda.

"Taking to his official handle on X, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav said, "The atmosphere has become 'Yogi vs competitor students'! Today, the thing that is on the lips of every candidate for competitive exams in Uttar Pradesh, every student, every young man and woman: Jobs are not on the BJP's agenda'!"

"Unhone chalaya lathi-danda 'Naukri' nahi jinka agenda," said the post from Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP chief criticized the BJP for using communal politics to distract the public and keep them focused on the struggle for livelihood, allowing the party's leaders to continue engaging in corruption.

He pointed out that for years, either job vacancies remained unfilled or the examination process was delayed, claiming that the government failed to address key issues affecting the people.

"The rise of students lies in the downfall of the BJP. There is a contradictory relationship between the BJP and jobs. Jobs will come only when the BJP goes. Now will the BJP government run a bulldozer on the students' hostels or lodges? If the BJP had run the government with the same intensity with which it is running the bulldozer of injustice, then today the BJP members would not have to hide in their homes, fearing the student anger," said the post.

Meanwhile, aspirants continued their protest on Tuesday outside the UPPSC office, demanding that the PCS and RO/ARO exams be held in a single day and one shift.

The students are protesting against the upcoming exams and are demanding that tests be conducted in a single shift, as previously done.

—ANI