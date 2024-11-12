Prayagraj: Protest continues outside UPPSC office, no agreement reached

Prayagraj (UP): The protest by candidates demanding that Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams be held in a single shift continued outside the commission's office in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

According to sources, after unsuccessful talks with authorities the previous night, the students remain determined to press their demands. They are calling in more peers, expecting a larger crowd today. With biscuits and other supplies in hand, they have vowed to continue their peaceful protest until their concerns are addressed.

The aspirants are demanding that the upcoming PCS and RO/ARO exams be conducted in a single shift, as was previously done. They believe this will make the process fairer and more manageable.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the state government for the ongoing protest. He referred to the agitation as "Yogi vs competitor students" and questioned if the government would now target student accommodations with bulldozers. Yadav posted on X (formerly Twitter), "The rise of the students will be the fall of the BJP," and added, "Unhone chalaya lathi-danda 'Naukri' nahi jinka agenda."

Yadav further slammed the BJP, claiming that the government's focus on communal politics had diverted attention from the pressing issues like jobs. He stated, "The people of BJP do politics to keep the people engaged in the struggle for livelihood so that BJP people can continue to indulge in corruption under the guise of communal politics." He also pointed out that job vacancies remained unfilled and exams had been delayed for years, making the youth frustrated and angry.

Yadav underlined that BJP's actions were pushing students away from their studies and onto the streets in protest. He added, "BJP has taken the students away from their study desks and made them stand on the streets. These angry candidates and their disappointed families are now becoming the biggest challenge for the BJP."

—ANI