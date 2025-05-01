BSF recovers two Pakistani drones along Punjab border

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered two Pakistani drones from separate locations along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, adding to the growing number of unmanned aerial vehicles intercepted along the international boundary.

According to a release, the BSF added two Pakistani drones to its seizure haul, with recoveries made in the border area of district Gurdaspur and Amritsar.

"Based on an input, a search operation by the BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police resulted in the recovery of 01 Drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) in the morning hours today, from a farming field nearby village - Shahur Kalan in district Gurdaspur," the BSF said in its release.

At approximately 09:45 am on Thursday, BSF troops recovered one more DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to Bhaini Rajputana village in the district of Amritsar, the BSF said.

These drones are presumed to have crashed due to technical interference of countermeasures deployed on the border.

Robust technical countermeasures were deployed on the border, and diligent efforts of the BSF with the Punjab Police successfully thwarted these illicit drone intrusion attempts from across the border.

Earlier in a series of successful joint operations on April 24, the BSF and Punjab Police recovered arms, narcotics, and drones along the Punjab border, following specific intelligence inputs from BSF sources.

In the first operation near the village of Daoke in the Amritsar district, a damaged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered along with a pistol and a magazine from a harvested field.

In another operation near the village of Wan in the Tarn Taran district, a packet of suspected heroin (550 grams) was recovered.

Later in the day, a third operation recovered another damaged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone near Rattankhurd, Amritsar.

These recoveries underscore the relentless efforts of BSF and Punjab Police to foil cross-border smuggling attempts and dismantle networks of anti-national elements. (ANI)

