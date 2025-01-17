"BJP has no ideas, want to contest on our manifesto": Kejriwal slams BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal came out heavily at the Bharatiya Janata Party after the latter released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, and alleged that the ruling party has "no ideas or vision" and is only following 'Kejriwal's' governance model'.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the former Delhi Chief Minister took a dig at the BJP, saying that both BJP President JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are saying that all schemes of the Delhi government will continue.

"Nadda ji has now said that all schemes of Kejriwal will be continued. He said this in their sankalp patra. PM Modi is saying the same in his ads...Nadda ji announced in the sankalp patra that Mohalla clinics in Delhi will be shut down. I am pained. We will go across Delhi today and ask whether they want Mohalla clinics or not. Those who are in favour of mohalla clinics vote for AAP," Kejriwal said.

He further claimed that the Mohalla clinics will be demolished if the BJP comes to power in Delhi.

"Those who want mohalla clinics to be demolished, vote for BJP...If they (BJP) have to do all of what Kejriwal does, why should the BJP be brought in? Kejriwal will do Kejriwal's work better because he knows it. Even the public is telling them that if you have to do Kejriwal's work, then why should we bring you (BJP)?" he added.

"If I have to summarise their manifesto in one sentence, it is - what Kejriwal is doing is very good, BJP appreciates Kejriwal's work and if the people of Delhi give us an opportunity we will continue Kejriwal's work...They have no planning. They want to contest the election on our manifesto, on our guarantees. What can be more unfortunate than this? Never in my life have I seen a party with a vision shallower than this," the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal said that earlier the BJP used to attack him for distributing "free ki revri" but now the BJP has itself announced to follow the same practice.

"They used to say that Kejriwal is distributing 'free ki revri'... Today, BJP's national president announced that they too would offer 'free ki revri' like Kejriwal did...So, I would like to tell him that the prime minister should come forward and announce specifically that he agrees with this and he should say that what Modi ji said earlier was wrong. PM Modi said so far that freebies are not good. He should now say that he was wrong and Kejriwal was right. PM Modi should say that freebies are not harmful to the country but 'prasad' by God," the former CM added.

Earlier in the day, the BJP launched the party's 'Sankalp Patra' for the Delhi assembly elections with a key focus on improving healthcare, empowering women, supporting senior citizens, and ensuring better access to essential services.

The party pledged to roll out new schemes and enhance existing ones to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for the people of Delhi.

Among the major promises, the BJP announced a series of welfare initiatives for women, starting with the provision of six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000 in financial assistance under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana to ensure the health and well-being of pregnant women.

Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the BJP has proposed monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi, aimed at empowering them economically.

To support low-income families, the BJP promised to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to women from such households. The party also committed to offering one free cylinder each on the occasions of Holi and Deepawali.

Notably, Delhi's 70 assembly seats will go to polls on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8. (ANI)