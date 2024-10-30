New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag in the Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will flag in the IAF MCC's Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally today in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. The rally was organised to mark the 92nd anniversary of Indian Air Force and 25 years of India's victory in 1999 Kargil War, and aimed to raise awareness about IAF's glorious history and valor in wars and rescue ops, while inspiring youth to join the Armed Forces," Ministry of Defence, Government of India, posted on X.

Earlier today, the Defence Minister began his two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where will interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the Tawang sector.

"Leaving New Delhi for Tawang on a two day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Looking forward to interact with Armed Forces personnel and attend the inaugural ceremony of a museum dedicated to brave Indian Army officer Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

Rajnath Singh along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju left for Tawang on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Rajnath Singh praised the Indian Navy's efforts towards self-reliance and innovation and called it an "innovative Navy," adding that India has made significant strides in reducing its dependence on imports.

While addressing 'Swavalamban Conference 2024', Singh said that the Indian Navy's commitment to innovation and humbleness is clearly visible in the program they are carrying out.

The Defence Minister highlighted the vibrant culture developed through innovation and technology development in country.Rajnath Singh said that India has made significant strides in reducing its dependence on imports and becoming self-reliant in defence production. (ANI)