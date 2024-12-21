AIMIM announces new office bearers of Maharashtra unit; Imtiaz Jaleel to remain state president

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced new office bearers of his party's Maharashtra unit.

Syed Imtiaz Jaleel has been selected again as AIMIM's Maharashtra President. Farooq Shabdi will be the State working president of the party. Mohd Yusuf Punjani is the party's Maharashtra vice president.

The general secretaries of the party in the state are Sameer Sajid and Ateek Ahmed Khan. Saif Pathan and Shafiullah Quaz are the new joint secretaries.

"I am happy to announce the new office bearers of AIMIM Maharashtra unit. My best wishes to them all," Asaduddin Owaisi said in a post on X announcing the names.

In the recently held Maharashtra Assembly election, the AIMIM contested 16 seats but won only one seat. Nearly half of its candidates lost deposits. The party's winning candidate's margin was just 162 votes. In five seats, the party's candidates were the runners-up.

The BJP-led Mahayuti swept the election winning 230 of the 288 seats. By bagging 132 seats, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state.

Meanwhile, on December 12, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed the Supreme Court's order as a "correct" and "good decision" after the court restrained all courts in the country from passing any effective interim or final orders, including survey orders, in pending suits against existing religious structures.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi emphasised that the objective of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, was to prevent instability and riots in the country and ensure peace.

"What we can see now, especially what happened in Sambhal, is that a case was filed in one day, and the order was granted within 1.5 hours. A survey was conducted, violence ensued, and five innocent Muslims were killed in police firing. Today, the Supreme Court has said no further surveys will be held until the hearing is complete. This is a correct and good decision," he said.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan also ordered that no fresh suits can be registered over such claims while the court is hearing pleas challenging the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. (ANI)

