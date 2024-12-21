3.21 lakh nutritional kits given by more than 10 thousand Nikshay Mitras in state: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 21 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday stated that Gujarat has moved forward with the commitment of a targeted approach to realize the determination made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India TB-free, adding that 3.21 lakh nutritional kits given by more than 10 thousand Nikshay Mitras in state.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda launched "100 Days of Intensive TB. Gujarat CM participated from Gandhinagar in the video conference organized for the comprehensive review of the work done in the states of the country under the Nirmulan Campaign.

In this video conference, the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of the states of the country joined and informed the Union Minister about the action being taken in their states.

CM Patel said that under this campaign mapping of 33.92 lakh high-risk populations and screening of 4.42 lakh has been done besides more than 34 thousand X-ray examinations have also been done.

The main objective of this campaign launched by the central government is TB rapid detection of new cases and treatment of all new cases is to bring about a significant reduction in mortality.

Treating patients detected during screening, benefiting from Nikshay Nutrition Yojana and providing nutrition kits through adoption by Nikshay Mitra and TBIn this meeting, the Chief Minister also provided details about the preventive treatment etc. of the persons infected with the virus in the state.

Chief Minister Patel also said that the government will ensure that not a single patient in the state is deprived of joining Nikshaya Mitra for this purpose by distributing Nikshaya nutrition kits to NGOs, reputed industries, social service leaders.

He also said that as many as 2,706 nikshay camps have been organized in the state and 3 lakh 21 thousand nutrition kits have been given by a total of 10,132 nikshay Mitras.

The Chief Ministers of states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Goa have declared TB in their states and the operations of the eradication campaign were detailed.

Principal Secretary Health Dhananjay Dwivedi, Secretary to Chief Minister Avantika Singh, Commissioner for Health Harshad Patel and Mission Director of NHRM Remya Mohan also joined the Chief Minister in this review meeting from Gandhinagar. (ANI)

