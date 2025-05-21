Mankind Pharma's Q4 net profit drops 10.7 pc

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Mankind Pharma on Wednesday reported a 10.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 420.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25), down from Rs 471.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The drop in profit came even as the company delivered strong revenue growth and continued its expansion in chronic therapies and consumer healthcare.

The company’s revenue for the March quarter rose sharply by 27.1 per cent to Rs 3,079.4 crore, driven by consistent growth in chronic segments, rising demand in its consumer healthcare portfolio, and the integration of Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), which Mankind acquired to strengthen its presence in gynaecology and super-specialty therapies.

While the company’s EBITDA grew 16.5 per cent to Rs 683.2 crore during the quarter, its margins declined.

The EBITDA margin dropped to 22.2 per cent from 24.2 per cent a year earlier period. This margin pressure was largely due to integration costs and ongoing regulatory challenges in the acute therapy segment.

For the full financial year FY25, Mankind reported total revenue of Rs 12,207 crore, up 19 per cent from the previous fiscal year (FY24).

Domestic sales contributed Rs 10,675 crore, while exports saw a sharp rise of 88 per cent, reaching Rs 1,532 crore.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year stood at 25.9 per cent.

Mankind Pharma Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said the fourth quarter showed continued strong performance in chronic therapies, growing momentum in the consumer health segment, and successful progress in integrating BSV.

He described FY25 as a transformative year for the company, laying a foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

Mankind also retained its position as the top pharmaceutical company in India by prescription count for the eighth year in a row.

Its consumer brands, such as Manforce, Gas-O-Fast, and HealthOK, saw double-digit growth.

Shares of Mankind Pharma ended slightly lower at Rs 2,533.05 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), down 0.69 per cent.

