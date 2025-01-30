Chhattisgarh Schools Adopt 'Bagless' Model to Reduce Student Stress

Balrampur: In a significant step towards reducing the academic burden on young students, eight government schools in Balrampur's Chandra Nagar area have adopted a 'bagless learning model under an initiative by the State Education Department.

District Education Officer DN Mishra stated that students from Classes 1 to 8 in these schools now carry only a notebook and pen, making learning a stress-free experience.

"We have made the schools of Chandra Nagar area of Ramchandrapur development block bagless. The school children here carry only copy and pen with them. Along with studies, sewing machines have also been arranged by the education department under vocational education. We are working on an action plan to implement the bagless system in other schools of the district as well," he said.

The holistic approach toward the stereotypical education system in the schools in the district provided a balanced and engaging educational environment for students. The education department is working on an action plan to extend the bagless system to other schools in the districts.

This unique initiative has also made school students feel happy.. One student said, "I came to school with one book only...because we have got two sets of books, one for home and one for school. This way, I don't have to carry a heavy bag. Previously, we had to carry our bags to school, which was troublesome. But now, thanks to our teachers, we have two sets of books, so we can study without the burden of carrying heavy bags."

The headmaster of the school said "We provide books in two sets to students. My goal with the 'bagless' initiative is to ease the burden on children by providing two sets of books. After a year of effort, we've implemented a system where old books are collected and redistributed to the next class. New books supplied by the administration are organized in a designated 'book corner' within the school. This process, ongoing since Covid, prioritizes experiential learning and extracurricular activities. To this end, we've set up sewing machines, which have seen enthusiastic participation from our girl students."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chhattisgarh government took a pivotal step by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), launching a transformative student skill-building program aimed at empowering the youth of the state in the dynamic banking, financial services, and insurance sector.

As part of this understanding, NSE with the support of the Chhattisgarh government, will implement a student skill-building program to increase awareness and build skills, and competencies in the BFSI across Chhattisgarh.

This project is expected to enhance employability and self-employment opportunities in the BFSI sector, the stock exchange said in a statement Tuesday.

Skill development with skills for enhancing employability and self-employment opportunities was one of the key themes of the Union Budget 2024 as well as the New Education Policy (2020) of the Union Government.

NSE said this program aligns with the Chhattisgarh government's objective and aims to empower the youth of the state with essential skills and knowledge in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector, bridging the skill gap and enhancing their employment opportunities for the future. (ANI)