Indeed, Truly, Justifiably Timely Step: 8th Pay Commission to resoundingly, consolidatedly benefit nearly crores of government employees, retired government employees in negating price inflation, visible, invisible inflation of all other kinds, all related adverse phenomena with ease sans any tension of any kind whatsoever. Widely termed as dramatic step to 'curb' "sky rocketing price pressure on the serving government employees, ex-government employees, retired government employees to better their fundamental lives", the 8th Pay Commission recommendations implementations indeed will alleviate the affected beings' maladies for "many times to come". Thus, it is only natural that the government's present, ex and retired employees are having great sigh of relief of complacency. But for this "pragmatic boon", the more than 10-crore beings would have continued to suffer abysmal hardships from all sides despite their stiff wishes against it all. But it was inevitable as financial hardships due to huge rising costs in all levels was consistently reaching skyward despite the officials' discreet denials on it. But thanks to the Government that pooh-poohing all defences of the officials rationally considered it befitting, apt to provide relief to the government employees, retired employees etc via 8th Pay Commission recommendations without any ado of any kind. Its immediate fall out, already, correctly guessed by many: 8th Pay Commission is a deliberate ploy of the government to win over the government employees, retired employees etc by its side so that they cast their votes in favour of the BJP though it has been summarily dismissed by all and even, sundry.

