Raina, Dhawan, Guptill, Dilshan to headline Intercontinental Legends Championship line up

Greater Noida, May 12 (IANS) Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina , Shikhar Dhawan and ex-Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan and other stars will feature in the upcoming Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC).

The Championship will begin from May 27 and will be played here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. The finals of the mega event is slated for June 5.

The tournament will also see players from across the world featuring in the mega event such as former New Zealand batter Martin Guptill and former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan.

Ex- India bowlers Praveen Kumar, Manpreet Gony will play in the tournament for Indian Warriors. The other 5 teams are African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Euro Gladiators, American Strikers and Asian Avengers. The six iconic teams represent six global regions.

Speaking about the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), Director Gaurav Kamal said, "These cricketing greats have thrilled us for years, and now they’re back to light up the field once again. The Intercontinental Legends Championship is a tribute to their legacy and a celebration of the sport that unites the world. With six continents represented, this is truly a global cricketing spectacle."

Echoing the enthusiasm, Director of ILC Manish Bhatt said, "We can’t wait to see Shikhar Dhawan’s elegant strokes paired with Suresh Raina’s explosive hitting. Their combined charisma and skill will add a thrilling dimension to every match and inspire a new generation of cricket fans."

With 6 continents, 6 teams, and 18 games of action-packed cricket, the Intercontinental Legends Championship promises to redefine the boundaries of the sport.

--IANS

bc/