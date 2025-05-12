Deeply moved to see people in Vietnam pray at Buddhist relics sent from India, says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, extending wishes on the Vesak Day, also known as Buddha Purnima, highlighted shared cultural ties with Vietnam, where over one million people prayed at the sacred Buddha relics sent from India.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak Day or Buddha Jayanti, is a significant spiritual occasion celebrated by Buddhists globally. It marks the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (death) of Gautama Buddha. Observed on the full moon day of the Vaisakh month in the Hindu calendar, the day is dedicated to meditation, peace, and spiritual reflection.

"On this Vesak Day, also deeply moved to see over one million people in Vietnam pay respects to and pray at the Buddhist Holy Relics which travelled from India. Indeed a clear reflection of our age old connect, shared culture and special ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. May Lord Buddha's teachings keep guiding us in working towards a just, compassionate, and harmonious world," he said in another post.

Notably, India has sent the holy relics to Vietman, a move which was appreciated by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong as a gesture which has further strengthened the strong spiritual and cultural ties between both countries.

The holy relics were brought from India on May 2 by a Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju-led Indian delegation, which also included Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh and senior monks and officials.

The relics, on display at Thanh Tam Pagoda currently, will also travel to Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and Ha Nam until May 21.

Rijiju also addressed the opening ceremony of the United Nations Day of Vesak on May 6 in Ho Chi Minh City, which was also addressed by President Cuong, Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Sanghraja of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Thich Tri Quang and other leaders.

Rijiju conveyed greetings and a message on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha offer profound insights and solutions to most of the present global challenges.

Underlining the significance of the presence of the holy relics in Ho Chi Minh City coinciding with the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations, he also invited the followers of Lord Buddha to visit the sacred sites associated with teachings of Lord Buddha in India and connect with this living heritage.

--IANS