Rewri Politics To Stay, Proved

Rewri Politics to stay from now on. To win polls, Rewri of different forms are a must should a party or group of alliances --- howsoever awkward, gauche they be --- aspiring, determined to win an election. An election in which votes by the people / masses are cast as per the Constitution provisions with laid down rules, regulations, howsoever "easy sounding" they be. The fact is, they need to be adhered to in toto or else, it will be prejudice against the Constitution of India. Such prejudices can be stretched up to a long limit may be liable up to violation of the Constitution of India, thus, anti-national. Consequences of it is being stated to be "quite dire if not fully dire". Naturally then, the political parties, groups consciously are compulsorily bent upon avoiding it to the best of their ability. Consequently, they to stay "clean", "non-controversial", "slur-free" consider it befitting to keep the masses of all hues happy, satisfied, contented with Rewri or largesse or even more none of which need to be specified here for obvious reasons of avoiding controversies. Yes, it is true, in years gone by not long ago, such open rewri distribution was actually unheard of. The very concept of Rewri distribution then was considered as, to say the least, bribing (the voters), strictly against official rules and regulations of the national poll conductor Election Commission of India, its state units. In the past few years, rewri has become a fashion. More of it, varieties of it, the sure shot formulae for winning the polls despite as if without the rewris, the winner/s has / have no chance of winning the concerned polls. Even the poll conductors are silent on such violations.

This way, the intensity of rewri-distribution or free freebies is spreading with no signs of official stoppage to it. Ironically, the rules and regulations remain the same with not even an iota of change in them whatsoever. Open flouting this but it goes on unabated...Surprising, yes, but, what to do?!? There is no way out unless the MPs, Legislators take due appropriate action on that. And, change this current "eye sore" practice, resort to 'original' practice of elections held without the poll campaigners promising any rewri / freebies. Only when this practice takes place, the polls will be free and fair, the results will be free from all controversies unlike now when there is a gross grouse on vote manipulations at random.

Many cases to this effect are in the Supreme Court for solutions, rulings by the Apex Court. While that goes on, a straight suggestion / solution to how the need of the rewdi / freebies can be zero: If the MPs, MLAs, elected persona fulfil their electoral full promises to the electorates after elections are over, where there is the need of Rewri, freebies? Masses in this country are surely known to be not after "free" but yes, they want whatever is due to them. Those due to them given to them automatically will naturally free them depending on the free freebies of the political parties who in a way or the other are dependent on the people of the country for their "day-to-day progresses rather, very existence" thus, they should be instrumental for the easiest, hassle free availability of basic necessities so that they straightaway desist from the free freebies of the politicians, their vested interests. Idly, the ideal scenario then will be, the people or the voters of all hues will 'reject' free freebies / Rewri and be on their own exercising their franchise according to their own will. Once that happens in this country, the people of all hues in this country will be full of glee. The Governance then will also be far more constructive, objective, targeted, result oriented in real terms. With that, the free freebies / Rewri will be instantly ephemeral. Rewri Politics Then Will Not Stay, Will Be Proved Fully For Sure.