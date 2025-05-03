Ishaan Katter explores Singapore with mom Neelima Azeem

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Taking a small breather from his work, actor Ishaan Katter took off to Singapore with his mother Neelima Azeem. He revealed that this was his first real holiday with his mom.

While in Singapore, Ishaan and Neelima explored the Rainforest Wild Asia, Canopy Park-Jewel Changi, Jewel Rain Vortex, Bird Paradise, Merlion Park, and Universal Studios Singapore, where they saw Illumination's Minion Land.

The mother and son duo also witnessed Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, and the Wings of Time Fireworks Symphony.

Ishaan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a fun video of enjoying a gala time with mom Neelima.

The clip was accompanied by the caption, "I’ve never really had the chance to take a real holiday with my mom! This Singapore holiday was a huge hit with her thanks to @pickyourtrail They helped me plan every detail just the way she’d like it. From must-do experiences to hidden gems and it was all heart!! Thank you @visit.singapore for the surprises, and macha @capt_pradeepkrishnan for capturing it perfectly!"

Ishaan is the son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar. He is also

the half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor, whom Neelima had from her first marriage to actor Pankaj Kapur.

On the professional front, Ishaan will next be a part of the forthcoming Netflix project, "The Royals".

Helmed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the drama will also see Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles, among others.

Ishaan will be seen playing Aviraj Singh in his next, a polo-playing Rajkumar, who is poised to inherit the dwindling kingdom of Morpur following the death of Maharaj.

Penned by Neha Veena Sharma, the drama has been produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, "The Royals" is expected to premiere on Netflix on May 9.

