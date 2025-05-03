WAVES 2025: Amruta Fadnavis hails PM Modi's vision of giving platform to creators

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis graced the Waves Summit 2025, taking place in Mumbai.

Speaking to IANS, Amruta revealed that the most beautiful language in the world is the language of music, and WAVES has helped create a wave for music.

Talking about WAVES 2025, she told IANS, "Not just Mumbai or Maharashtra, but the entire world is talking about the WAVES Summit and have expressed their wish to be a part of it."

She stated that this will help strengthen the diplomatic and cultural relations in the coming time.

When asked, "PM Modi is known to give a platform to the creators, and recently the Indian government has also promised to bring in institutes at par with IITs, and IIMs for the creators", she said, "Absolutely, the creators need a lot of support from the government as well as the public, then only they are able to spread the Indian culture across the globe. For this to happen, we need to lend our support to them through our policies and facilities."

She further shed light on Maharashtra receiving a huge investment of Rs 8000 crore because of the WAVES Summit.

"The biggest master class in this area has been provided by Korean Hip-hop. People are extremely concerned today to learn about their language and their economy. More than 2 lakh people have registered to learn the Korean language and this also helps promote tourism," Amruta said.

"If we present our folk and classical music, our soul like this, it will provide a different kind of boom to the Indian tourism," she concluded.

Hosted by The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, WAVES Summit 2025 commenced in Mumbai on May 1 and will conclude on May 4.

The first-ever WAVES Summit is focusing on bringing the leaders and stakeholders from the entertainment industry on a single platform to help promote India as the destination for content creation.

