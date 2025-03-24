Religion-Based Reservation Strictly No-No in India, that is Bharat, because of its extreme sensitivity, softness, susceptible singleness prone to never-ending communal usurpation of all kinds leading to unstoppable communal divisions that if all is simply divisive for such a vast country called India that is already the world's largest populace well past China and at the same time, thus, the world's largest democracy with equal no. of sections fraught with individual choices, likes, dislikes, preferences, rejections, wants, fallacies, contradictions etc, etc...almost infinite. In such a 24x7 insidious all-pervading lawless scenario writ large all throught the country, its' all areas up to the remotest, normally unreachable hamlets, even a slightest reservation on the basis of religion is 100% constantly prone to macabre communal tension, reason no reason. It then becomes burgeoning headache for the entire concerned administration to not only effectively control it, curb it but forbid it as well as then the administration itself comes under the deep shadow of abetting communalism on the basis of a religion against another religion giving the communal tension, outbreak, upsurge, a further filip to the prevailing circumstances, already beyond control thus leading to more open violence, loot, arson, clobbering, savage behaviour, rape, molestation, filthy behaviours, touching properties, burning government properties, damaging public assets... What's more? The communal out break rapidly spreads to other areas like rapid wild fire with "no control of any kind in sight" unless firing is resorted to forthwith. Strictly speaking, today, even firing has been more or less conquered by the "guilty" thereby provoking the "law and order high-ups" plus administrative incharges to opt for nuclear options, strictly put. Such drastic options being thought about obviously is because the officers are no more willing to take criticisms of being totally ineffective in controlling communal situations in the "system" that systematically lead the country to clear balkanisation meaning categorical divisions with no inter connectivity amid neighbouring areas in the country. In other words, gone will be the days of India being one. Instead, India will be skin to a State not a single one but divided in to many countries, each of which in constant squabbles with each other. Avoid that from now itself, says the petrified, alarmed, cautious, trembling, shaken, "nullified" RSS in its Pratinidhi Sabha. Save India from now itself, is its moot point humbly. No more Hinduism?!? What about its hugely tom-tomed "India for Hindus, Hindus for India"? Thank God, Better Senses Prevail, Pervade Finally.