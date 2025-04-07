In what is being now widely termed as "India being 100% all round defence equipped", to start, "Quarterly Review Of Defence Reforms, Finally" or after every three months in a year, full review of all round, all scale defence reforms in the country assuredly ensuring its all round defence qualities, quantum, standards, infrastructure are 100% on dot with the latest ongoing all spheres of entire defence sectors all throughout the world including the USA. No more, India is being allowed to lag behind any country in the all round defence sectors in the whole world. According to the insiders, justifiably, India is being aspired, aimed, egged on to be on the all round forefront of the entire defence sectors so that no country, unlike now, dares disparage India in defence sectors in any way. Relevantly here, it be assuredly mentioned here that the country's ebullient Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, fully assured, confident, determined, stoic, pointed, has not only given an all out free hand independent operation freedom to the defence forces to constantly keep India's Tricolour proudly aloft and confidently protect it using all required methods without any apprehension of any kind. Naturally, the country's security forces' energies are sky high, spirit, hugely buoyant knowing no hurdle / fear / apprehension / obstacle / abstinence of any kind whatsoever. They are not only now daring but fully daredevil as well knowing no hurdle of any kind unlike before when they not only had to wait for a simple 'yes' from their 'lethargic' superiors but to mere shoot had to fully wait for an all out order to do so which wasted a lot of time resulting in "great valuable losses for the country". But it is not at all so now. Today, there is a sure reform in that system. The Raksha-persona are free to do all to protect the country's honour, flag, prestige, gumption, strength, independence, et al. In relevance / reverence to this, it is seriously opined, Quarterly Review Of Defence Reforms, Finally is absolutely applicable, suitable, matching, adaptable to the country's absolute freshness / newness in self sufficient defence sectors that has never seen such "100% confident, egging, buoyant, defence sector of India ever since the country's very independence". Today, the situation is totally different in India. Its security forces are 24×7×365 ever ready to easily "blast" the opposers unlike ever before in this country. What's more? Our security forces have an all out free hand to keep abreast with that.