One Nation, One Election, Or, One Bharat, One Election In Five Years, Or, One India, One Election In Five Years, Come What May With WhatEver Nomenclarure, But, Before That, Only One Election Every Five Years. Agree On That. Yeoman's all-round, all-level good then, actually speaking, and, should that happen in reality, extremely all round good, benevolent, altruistic for the whole country, its national, states, UTs, districts, mahakuma, villages, their most valuable financial exchequers, then, usage of the monies on 'developmental works' for the day-to-day all round, all level benefits of the people of all hues, their areas wherever they are in the country, come what may. This, instead of wasting crucial monies on elections after elections wasting valuable + crucial exchequer. A great all round boost, relief; a sure-filip to the administration from the gigantic works of conducting elections after elections spending limited crucial time on all that. Instead, if the government keeps itself engrossed in all round developmental works in the whole areas of the country, then, the country itself will speedily transform into "developed world" if not actually past that easily to achieve something even higher. Interestingly, relevantly, the established developed world countries already are effete, anachronous development-wise as they are more than all round over-developed having reached at super-saturation point many times ago. Thus, no scope of any more development of those 1st World countries unlike in India that has yeoman's scopes for all-round sky-high developments in all levels in all known and unknown sectors. In other words, India has every chance, scope, opportunity to easily "outclass, overtake, zoom past" the long established 1st World countries in the very ensuing days in the quickest jiffy. And, 100% "+Ve" hopes, aspirations, expectations to that effect practically rise, sheer thanks to our 24×7 enervating Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi with exactly the same temperament according to his own repeated bold and clear public admissions. Hopes thus surely, instantly sore high with "great hurried expectations" of India, the newest all round, all level 1st World, well past the "now near-effete, even near-anachronous, if not already so, established 1st World". That it may be seriously noted here that whole lot of new set countries are vying for 1st World status. Amid them, India's admissibility in to that 'exclusive coterie' is the strongest being, all round capable, able, accurate, full of '+Ve' zest and zeal to achieve the mission of catapulting India to the 1st World status in a jiffy, come what may, no-no wise.

Interestingly, as is very well known, numerous developed countries are already fully known to be immensely propping up India that is Bharat via its Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi to take the mantle of leadership of the whole world to take it out of the numerous medley of complicated predicaments --- all of these beyond their respective countries' respective leaders' ability to solve them though of these 'helpless' countries, many of them are of 1st World status --- and be on top of them right away without any 2nd thought or any hesitation of any kind whatsoever. A big boost for Modi via him, India. A great opportunity for Modi also to lead the world of course after completing all official formalities relating to the 1st World status for India, then, compulsorily press / compel / persuade the world officially declare India as First World country. Once that happens in reality, officially, India of course will be hugely on top of many an affair, useful, relevant to India per se. Presently, they are absent because India is not a 1st World country thus, very, very officially low in all round status, stature, position thus deprived of many an important thing which otherwise will be within easiest reach if India is officially 1st World country. Here it be clearly mentioned here that unlike now, India's stature will naturally grow, and, it will be duly acknowledged by the 1st World once they see "stability" in India, it is of course missing in India presently because of constant differences of opinions, view points, very perspectives, priorities, tasks, needs etc which to the world seem un-uniform, full of constant squabbles, frictions, disunity, un-uniform policies, practices, lack of consent, consensus, oneness...To them, there are doubts about very unity here though again, they have full confidence in Modi, his leadership, his management, his ability, his relevance, his worthiness etc. But they think lowly of India, not at all worthy of being a 1st World nation yet. Unless, they practise unanimity, oneness, consensus, common similarities, the country India comprising them will be not 1st World, to put bluntly. Unless India is not 1st World, its varieties of problems will not sort out for obvious reasons. To reverse it, infuse unity amid the masses of all hues in the country, Modi is all for One Nation, One Election.

This in reality means, consensus amid the people of the country who ever they vote for but only once in five years, come what may. No change in that. Once this is practised in reality, the people of all hues in the country will automatically seriously apply their minds, unlike now, on solutions to all problems affecting them now. They will have to apply their minds because they --- majority of them, that is, unlike now --- will not patronise or cater to "empty minds devils' workshop". They will be engaged in Nation Building, the unanimous solutions then will automatically come / arise...Numerous problems will then automatically solve without any hassle, they then will not be time consuming searching for (permanent) solutions. The latter will be provided by the people themselves thereby creating new precedence in the country. What's more? The people of the country will be sorting out many of their problems on their own leaving the government to be seriously engaged in Nation building in all sectors unlike now when the government is kept engaged in sewage clearance, schedule of trains, supply of vegetables and the like rather than be allowed to be engrossed in infrastructure development matching 1st World. To enable this happen here, immediate need for One Nation, One Election. No sooner than this happens, homogeneousness will automatically enter the country despite its all vagaries, dichotomies, contradictions, hypocrisies, heterogeneousness, etc that now seem inseparable from here but all that because of different elections in different times thus, different opinions resulting in unity being elusive. But, it will not be so the moment one election is held in all spheres in the country, all country-people strictly abiding by it, the governmental decisions then also will be uniform, single for all states, UTs, muffasils, districts, villages, hamlets. Then, complaints from the masses will also minimise if not erase fully. The development then also be superlative all over all throughout the country at any given point of time. The stress then will be on Nation Building as a whole not botheration about individual-welfare. And it is then that a new complete Bharat / India will emanated equally suitable to all wherever they are in the country. Its then that the Sampoorna Bharat will be for all to see, experience it whole heartedly. To achieve these, thus, One Bharat, One Election.