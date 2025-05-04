Iran condemns alleged Israeli drone attack on Gaza-bound aid ship

Tehran, May 4 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned a drone attack, allegedly carried out by Israel, on a ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He referred to an incident reported by the international non-governmental organisation Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which said on Saturday that its Gaza aid ship "Conscience" was bombed by drones in international waters off the coast of Malta early on Friday, blaming the strike on Israel.

In a statement released by his Ministry, Baghaei said the attack on the ship was carried out in line with Israel's plan against the Palestinians and to ensure the continuation of the Gaza aid blockade, calling it "a clear crime against Palestinians and a terrorist action against maritime security and safety".

He stressed that depriving Gaza residents, particularly children, women, and the wounded, of food, water, and medicines was considered "a clear instance of war crimes and crimes against humanity".

Baghaei also described the US and other supporters of Israel as accomplices in "these crimes," voicing Iran's solidarity with the "oppressed" Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blockade also constitutes a breach of the principles of international humanitarian law, he added.

Reiterating Iran's solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson called on the international community and Islamic countries to firmly condemn Israel and hold the regime's officials accountable for their actions.

On Friday, Malta's government confirmed that maritime authorities had received a distress call from a vessel outside the country's territorial waters and offered immediate assistance.

Local media said the vessel's crew members were rescued, with no injuries reported.

The media reports noted that an Israeli military aircraft hovered around Malta hours before the vessel was attacked.

Israel has not officially commented on the incident or related reports so far.

In March, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, banned aid deliveries into Gaza in a move he said was meant to pressure the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas into accepting an extension of the first stage of the ceasefire deal, which Israel broke.

The Israeli Minister in-charge of military affairs, Israel Katz, recently said no preparations were being made to bring supplies into the strip.

He added that the Israeli government would not allow any humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, confirming that food is being used as a tool of pressure against Hamas.

Israel has blocked the entry of food, medicine, and other critical supplies to Gaza for weeks.

Aid agencies say there are concerns of a full-blown famine taking hold across the blockaded Palestinian territory.

