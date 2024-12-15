Narendra Modi's 11 'Disha Nirdesh'

Narendra Modi's 11 Path-Breaking 'Disha Nirdesh' / Guidance / Sermon / Resolution (100% Confident, Stable Surely + Fully Assured, With No "Hitch, Hiccup, Stumble Of Any Kind Whatsoever) --- Kartavyon Ka Palan; Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas; Zero Tolerance For Corruption; Respect For The Rule Of Law; Freedom From Slave Mentality; End Of Parivar-Vaad; Respect For The Constitution; Protection Of Reservation; Women-led Development; Rajya Ke Vikas Se Rashtra Ka Vikas; Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Aptly, they are being termed as today's Gita, courtesy 2024, "Mananiya Shraddheya Narendra Modi", 'Aap Jiyo Hajaron Saal', "Karmanaye Vadhikaraste Ma Faleshu Kadachan; Ma Karmafalhetubhurmaan Te Sangoastwakarmani. Karmanyewadhikaraste Ma Faleshu Kadachan; Ma Kar ma falhetubhurmarra Te Sangoastwakarmani". Clear similarity, in a way or the other, between Mananiya Modi's 11 "Disha Nirdesh" and Bhagawan Sri Krishna's sermon above in SriMadBhagawadGita in the world famous historic, unparalleled Kurukshetra war between Pandavas and Kauravas more than 5000 years ago that still today is unprecedented. Also, even in today's "ghor kal yug", when the same sermon above (24×7×365) moment-by-moment is strictly followed in toto minus any chasm of any kind whatsoever, moksha-prapti, swargarohan are sure as has happened to so many...Similarly many a time proven before when the above 11 Disha Nirdesh will be followed in exact toto, it is clearly obvious, natural, imperative that there will be not only an "all round Shuddhikaran" in oneself but he / she will naturally be in a different world within this world itself but near-100% changed of course for the "all round better if not fully best", then, a rare precedence in all communities in this country called Bharat.

Those cynicism still cynically are pooh-poohing Modi, his "practical, must-abide-by" 11 "rules" are most welcome to do so as that is the run-of-the-mill convention, rule or practice of the shreeshtee (very roughly, creation) that is beyond any kind of fathomable, worldly explanation. But surely, this is a glaring fact that the shreeshtee goes on unabated, its vagaries also continue uninterrupted without any stoppage of any kind. With this as "exact" back ground, the 11 "Disha Nirdesh" of Modi when followed in toto or fully adhered to 24×7×365, is it not clearly obvious that new set of Bharatiya will rise with new series of benevolent, benedicted habits, likes, dislikes, opinions, sermons, parlance, relations, ideals, conviviality, gregariousness, philosophy, sociology, likes, rapport, secularism, dislikes, responsibilities, ideals, the very idealism, rationality, rationale, brand new identity per se. When such "new transformations" will take place amid the Bharatiya, ok, Indian citizens, it can be well visualised / imagined / assessed what an all round virtuoso India it will be in 2047, 100th year of India's Independence. That's the "practical utility, usefulness" of Modi's 11-point Disha Nirdesh, Guidance or Sermon.