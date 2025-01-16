MahaKumbh Snan: Of Euphoria, Eulogy

Omni Euthanasia from 24×7 euphoria, eulogy = all round healthy citizens of Bharat; all of them sans, without any opposite phenomena of any kind whatsoever, all kinds of even a slightest --- or, even a remotest sprinkling --- iota of even remotest kind of any worrisome "pension", "pensive-ness", "penury", "pusillanimity", "prickly heat" and the like of all kinds and much more. The eternal solace, contentment, peace, truly discovering one's own self for all times to come and much, much mega more are truly not only astounding but peaceful as such as never before under any circumstances so to say. And that's what is being truly achieved, felt, experienced, encountered, enjoyed already by all who are in Allahabad now, have bathed in holy Sangam accomplishing Maharashtra Kumbha Snan from the Royal Shahi Snan day...A Divya Anubhuti For Them All Without Any Slightest Doubt Whatsoever...A "Sukhanibhav, Adbhut Anubhuti" never experienced ever. And, perhaps more notably, importantly, the experiences of that "Advut Anubhuti" now are so hungry on it / obsessed with it that they actual want to experience it again and, again...They --- many of them --- thus are en masse staying backing in the Prayagraj to repeatedly get the full hang of MahaKumbh's Divya-Experience till the current MahaKumbh is officially over.

They, rising above all run-of-the-mill social conventions, rules, regulations, protocols, bindings, narrowness, obstructions, abstinence, proscriptions, preambles, prescriptions, conventions, openness, broad heartedness etc are one when indulging in MahaKumbh Snan at the "God-decided, God-sanctioned, God-allotted official time". Moksha Prapti then is "automatic feeling" amid those who bathe then all shackle-free, a unique, life time experience then not at all truly known before even experiencing it then. That's the reason why many, many people keep indulging in MahaKumbha Snan in every MahaKumbha wherever it is held amid Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, Ujjain after every 12 years. Every experience here is indescribable as while bathing, post-bathing, its a mega achievement plus, uniquely, truly unique in every sense of the term. Without any iota of slightest doubt, the masses who bathe unabashedly admit that the baths are nothing short of inflicting a heaven-like experience as while immersing oneself within the precincts of the Holy Waters, the true feelings are heaven is here, Moksha is this, freeing one self with all the bondages of the world (sansar) that is so "ruthless, trick-prone, dirty-contrivance, filthy-chicanery, waste of time, all-round-loss-making-ventures, no pity, no sympathy, no kindness, no soothing, no peace, no benevolence, only maleficent actions, maledictions, malevolent modus operandi etc, etc aplenty in overt abundance that have not even an iota of slightest "+" effect on any one. On the contrary, one is drowned more and more deeper in to the "never-ending racket of sin that has just no limit." Its unique phenomenon that has no end unless moksha is achieved, as asserted in our Dharma Granthas. And to achieve once and for all, Moksha Prapti is must and that is claimed to be possible via MahaKumbha Snan.