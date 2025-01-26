Its more than apt time now that Look East, Be Realistic Now removing all easily removable hurdle, impediments obstructing this India-making, India-catapulting-to, India-super power, India-USA-new-and-short-distance-thus-very-many-multiple-direct-links...It needs to be clearly mentioned here that the more intense, closer, intimate India-USA easy, short accessibility via distance whether by roads, waters, space, skies, the more beneficial not only it will be for currently inter-dependent India and the USA but it will be having telling constructive effects on many other countries having direct, indirect, covalent, coaxial, coordinated, diagonal, tangent with Bharat, USA or both. It can thus be easily then said that both India and USA in the coming years will surely be on top of the "useful always phenomena made by India, conceptualised by the USA, marketed / sold / stocked by both the countries".

No sooner than this happens, justifiably see almost all elements who matter, it will be the first of its kind "easiest but most 'must' needed revolution in the world --- a revolution sans any kind of long jargon, philosophies, idealism, cadaverous principles, fixed idealism, far flung imaginative ism, imaginative but non-practical longitude / latitude, fibs all around, flimsy assurances et al --- the world needs now amid constant conflicts, squabbles, superciliousness, negations, pow-wow, discontentments, differences, idealistic conflicts etc, etc --- for pure and simple omni- rationale to pervade 24×7×365. If --- not 'if', rather, it will any day now, assert the connected specialists --- this is pure truth now that no more Commies now, then, this will be more than equally true that democracies will freely thrive with all partaking of powers vis-a-vis democracies this, power being shared by all without any one being left out of the taste of power that surely will be forcibly be included in partake of power as intensely as possible so that by and large, all citizens feel comfortable / are at ease with the administrations that if all are cent per cent non-discriminatory, impartial, neutral truly standing by for all, by all, of all without any kind of partisan approach of any kind.

Administration for all. Thus, all governmental decisions / steps all the time will be for all the people of the country. Hence, it will be a great relief in the governance-scenario and to create / set this new precedence, two of world's largest democracies India and the USA are seen to be in tearing hurry to firmly evince that the more and more democracies in the world --- like India and the USA --- unite, conjoin, align, the more rapid removal of all impediments, hurdles, hassles, obstructions and the like, thus, joint upward developments in all sectors for all countries who do partake of in democracy this supporting power to the people and not blabber hoax, humbug, humumdrum ideologies that reach at no where least of all, do any good to the concerned people's or the countries, they are in. This is where exactly India and USA today play the most crucial role in making the world a "developing, developed entity from all sides". And to make it happen in reality, India is now looking at east as via it, India will encounter the shortest route to interact with the USA and the vice versa which is equally true. This, Look East, Be Realistic Now.