Is Modi Really Secular? All religion-respecting with utmost reverence, respect, regard leaving now stone unturned in ensuring evoking not even an iota of slightest doubt in any one's mind about his "actual intentions regarding his being religious, show off on that, exaggeration of all kinds, denigrating any religion, commenting on religion, religious practices, styles of worshipping, redundant comments or observations of all kinds". He Evinced this in most flagrant manner when he met a group of senior Catholic Priests from Kerala. To them, he not only regarded them, showed utmost respect, regard for their "respective religions of numerous sects, sub-sects" but the common religion among all of them is Christianity. Modi showed utmost respect to them all with equal reverence as religion is directly connected with God and God is omnipresent, omnipotent, omniscient, ubiquitous etc.

This which ever religion it be, it should be equally revered with 100% spontaneity with no partisan attitude or biasedness of any kind whatsoever. Modi expressed his "mind", "opinions", "comments" on religion as the Priests listened to him in rapt attention. They were astounded that he has such vast, profound, flawless knowledge about the Christianity. They were not only spellbound, stupefied into utmost silence but full of overt praises for him. They accepted a Modi-like Prime Minister is always necessary, relevant for all round ascendance of India / Bharat. Even the Muslim World including the West Asia etc are so enamored, impressed with Modi's secularism that they simply refuse to believe or accept that there is any kind of communalism in India. To reiterate their belief on Modi, they even award Modi with highest decorations in their respective countries. For them, Modi is not only a "worldwide international leader" but also, "100% rationally receptive, non-revoking, non-closed mind".

A unique "leader" He, seen / accepted / acknowledged / approved by nearly "all". Its thus more than enough time, he is accorded same --- and more, to the fullest, to put it curtly --- regard by all in his home-country Bharat also. Bharat then will be on more ascendance. Those World Leaders who interact with him are so enamored with him that they do not at all deny he has all the required knowledge, qualities, virtues, 'manliness', worthiness to be the world leader that is most relevant, necessary for the whole world which is already tottering in the midst of all kinds vagaries, over ambitions, greed, self-serving ulterior motives, relentless vested interests, even, selfish motives. Nothing of these with Modi. He thus is acknowledged, accepted, approved...So be it. Modi really is secular.