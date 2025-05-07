Mansi Sharma from Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain believes, 'success doesn’t come overnight'

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) The "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" actress Mansi Sharma shared that according to her, success doesn’t come overnight, but is earned with grit, passion, and a never-give-up attitude.

While sharing her perspective on the challenges behind the glamorous world of entertainment, Mansi said, "I believe that emotional happiness, along with being strong and active, is the true backbone of success—especially in the entertainment industry. It’s not something that just comes to you—you have to work on it every day with positivity and patience."

"This industry is full of ups and downs, and every actor faces their own set of challenges. But those who keep moving forward with confidence and a learning attitude are the ones who truly shine. It’s perfectly okay to feel low sometimes—we're human. But the magic lies in rising again, stronger, wiser, and full of fresh energy. That’s what takes you to the top!," she added.

Talking about the Bollywood stars she admires, Mansi shared, "I really look up to stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir. They all started with nothing, but today, they’re icons. Their journey is proof that with hard work, courage, and self-belief, anything is possible. Behind every bright light of fame, there’s a story of sleepless nights, endless auditions, and unshakable dedication. Success doesn’t come overnight—it’s earned with grit, passion, and a never-give-up attitude."

The drama has peaked in Shemaroo Umang's "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" with Tapasya’s sudden and shocking entry. Chamkili also dropped a bomb by revealing the wedding photos of Tapasya and Jaiveer. But the question is - are they real, or just another one of Chamkili’s tricks?

