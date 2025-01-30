Why CAA Necessary For Sampurna Bharat, Ek Bharat

Just why Citizenship Amended Act necessary for Sampurna Bharat, Ek Bharat, Ek Nagarikata, Ek Pehchan, Ek Panchali, Ek tatwa, Ek Uplabdhi, Ek Sanskriti, Ek Itihaas...Ekjut, Ekata, Eikyabaddhata, Eklavya-like, Ekatabodh, Ekatta-ta, Ekjut-ta...India comprising all these then is bound to be an all round hit what with India then, 24×7×365 all round be "fast forward" in all fronts, thanks to most important of all, "Ekata" amid all Bharatiya of all hues then will be only concerned with the constant all round progress, welfare, forwarding, advancement, upliftment of the country in all fronts without any ado or slightest hesitation of all or any blotch or any stumbling blocks or stubble or stymie of all kinds 24×7. In official circulation amid all citizens of Bharat, CAA will mean oneness, no difference between one another, no question whatsoever of any kind asked better still, one and only Bharatiya, the only identity of all like, say, an American or Canadian or British or Chinese etc. Similarly, a Bharatiya. And that includes all Bharatiya Nagarik literally from every where in the country.

No second thought about it, per se. In official practice, CAA means / justifies / implies / signifies / suggests / confirms citizenship of this country for citizens living here since so many decades etc, etc. No second question about it, confirmed. Also, repeatedly, this officially asserted without any hiding of any kind. No concealment in it of any kind either in it any way, assured by the concerned officials. Thus, no harassment of any kind either. As is evidently absolutely clear that when the very working / progress in the country are one and only one, the country's "marching forward" is far faster, far accurate, far balanced, far rational, far faster...far pointed. And add to that, world's second largest populace of Bharat if unitedly work on, for example, on conquering the Sun, may well achieve / attain so setting a new precedence in the whole world for all times to come. It will be unique example in the whole annals of the history since it was first incepted. Coming back to CAA, its numerous / abundant uses, the latter will help speeding up India-boosting / boasting Make In India and other practical programmes in circulation now and will carry on for long time thereby taking India to long global heights in all sectors not ever imagined or thought of ever. And that will be possible via the Bharatiya Nagarik, thanks to CAA in operation. That's why CAA is necessary for Sampoorna Bharat, Ek Bharat.