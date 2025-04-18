Firmly Christened As The Determined Troika Inherently Likened To "Literally Defeat / Trounce Them All, Be 100% Victorious" + "Ba--- To Those Vanquished For All Times To Come" + Proudly, Confidently, Assuredly Keep The Congress Tricolor 24×7 Aloft, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, In Such Temperament From Now On, Firmly Assess Political Observers.

They Fully Confidently Infer That As Per The Triumvirate's Current "Congress Moves, Political Strategies, Congress-Mobility, Congress-Guidance", It Is Absolutely Clear That The Congress Now is almost fully --- if not, fully already --- all round ready to take full charge of the country's entire ruling reins to administer its entire moves of all kinds leaving aside or throwing away all misrule, mal governance of the current governance that if all have only all round ruined the.country so much so that the country's very existence is now at stake unless the Congress changed it on SOS basis right away.

That the-country-saving move greatly assisted Bharat being saved from destruction arising out of its most all round precarious scenarios spread all through the country making it dangle like damocle's sword 24×7 all the time with no check of any kind whatsoever.

Insiders including many senior party leaders, predictably preferring to remain anonymous, openly say that the firmest ways with which Kharge-Rahul-Sonia are adroitly, perfectly running the Congress party from its national level to its every village level all throughout the country with the help of 100% fully dedicated "Congress workers", it is far more than amply clear that the masses of all hues --- which ever party or parties they are fascinated, or, aligned, or, tagged, engrossed with --- now are already attached with the Congress or are in the process of being so any moment now, so deeply enthralled they are with the Congress currently.

According to them, the Congress is still the only (political) party --- despite all adverse remarks against it, all adversaries, all unlikelihood phenomena against it --- all the time, all round, all level acceptable, suitable, appropriate to the masses of all hues in the country per se.

Doing full realistic "intrusion-free" justice to it undoubtedly are: Kharge, Rahul, Sonia, say all without a slightest hiccup.

Thus, they are "The Determined Trio" in the country today being constantly tagged on for many a reason, say numerous many.