Rahul Gandhi: Uniting Opposition as a Strong 'Single Unit' for a Promising Future

Rahul Gandhi, the cabinet ranked LOP (Leader Of Opposition) resoundingly succeeds in keeping the entire Opposition not only fully united but as a 'single, composite unit' defying all opposition, pooh-poohing all criticism, discarding all caustic remarks, caricatured cynicism against him, his ability, his prowess.

Not only has he succeeded in keeping the entire bunch of Opposition solidly united but has ensured that they exhibit no disunity amid themselves unlike what they are known for since 1979 adhering to that famous adage "United We Fall, Divided We Stand Alright". Today.

It is not so at all, today, they are literally posing together standing by "United We Stand Together Without Falling", sheer thanks to Rahul Gandhi, actual acceptance of his leadership ability contrary to what many persona say to the contrary.

That the Opposition leaders --- each one of them more worthy than the other --- are 'together' in discipline at the back ground of scurrying Rahul is said to be in itself is hugely promising, assuring, sparkling considering they hardly ever seen eye to eye with each other.

But now they are hand-in-hand, bonded together, are fully attentive to Rahul Gandhi, his directives of course, so taken after their joint meetings, assuredly reveal knowledgeable insiders, apprehending fully well that "Rahul indeed is their hope of catapulting them to power-pinnacle at the soonest". Naturally then, Rahul, The LOP Succeeds Tremendously, assuredly opine numerous many.

—Soumitra Bose