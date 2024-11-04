Pappu Yadav, Not Enfant Terrible

"Dynamo, Daring, Dashing, Non-Detrimental, Non-Dangling" Rajesh Ranjan Yadav or Pappu Yadav is back to his swashbuckling best as before free from all kinds of fear, negative apprehensions, trepidation, scare, threats...He has let that known to all and sundry. Not erelong, he pleaded with Central Home Minister Amit Shah, to provide him with 'Z+' security in view macabre phone calls assertively swearing to shoot him by such and such date😊 such and such time, "samjha kya re Pappu, Ukhar Le Kya Ukharega...". Shell shocked, Pappu Yadav sought immediate help from "Amit Bhai ShahJee", he obliged. Further, within a jiffy, the entity who telephoned Pappu, threatened him with shooting him etc was caught. But it was not to be so, sheer profuse thanks to Amit Bhai Shah. Pappu Yadav is "comfortable" again, say his companions, comfortable in serving the masses with all seriousness, dedication he has.