George Soros in Focus: Unraveling His Influence and Mystery in Indian Politics

Indeed, George Soros Who / How, Even, Why Is He Suddenly, sort-of-out-of-blues-from-where making huge headlines in collusion with top shots here, ruling coterie, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi! If he's such an old hand in India, how come he has never been discussed, debated, mentioned even not even, 'by the way' or 'incidentally'? Many take it as mysterious.

They seriously wonder, how come, he remained incognito for years together hidden from all sorts of focus? Its queer, focus they. If he is a household face in India having clout, connections, rapport with almost all persona here who matter, how come he remained under cover for so many years? And why he is in focus now so much so that the very Parliament proceedings are held up because of him! Astounding indeed.

At the time of writing this, of course, the heat regarding him seems to have quelled a bit but his shadow still looms large in our Sansad. Numerous inquisitive queries are being asked about him and the queries remain as mere questions with no answers of them.

Its like mystery surrounds them. Many ruling members say, the issue of George Soros if all has silenced Rahul Gandhi who keeps raising Adani repeatedly without any concrete proof.

And that what is said to be the benefit from the George Soros saga.

Doesn't matter thus, George Soros who / how, agree numerous many who are simply irked by Parliament being repeatedly stalled because of George Soros, hardly known here.

—Soumitra Bose