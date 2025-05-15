FIFA lifts suspension of Congolese Football Association

Zurich, May 15 (IANS) FIFA has lifted the suspension of the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT), which was imposed after undue interference by third parties in the organisation, the global governing body of the sport said.

The association was suspended on February 6 due to "a particularly serious situation of undue interference by third parties in the affairs of the organisation, which constitutes a clear violation of FECOFOOT’s obligations in accordance with the FIFA Statutes".

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 14 May 2025 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) on February 6," the FIFA statement read.

The suspension was lifted after several conditions set by FIFA were fulfilled. The lifting of the suspension will be subject to the following conditions.

"The decision was taken after the conditions requested by the Bureau to lift the suspension of FECOFOOT had been met, including the return of full control of the FECOFOOT headquarters, the Ignie Technical Centre and the association’s other facilities to the FECOFOOT Executive Committee led by Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas and his administration," it added.

Besides returning full control of the FECOFOOT headquarters, other conditions set by FIFA for lifting the suspension are:

1) Desisting from any efforts to change the signatories of the FECOFOOT bank accounts and/or giving full control back to the signatories recognised by FIFA and CAF.

2) Declaring invalid or setting aside any decisions, legal or otherwise, authorising the ad hoc committee to exercise any control or have any authority over FECOFOOT.

3) Ensuring full cooperation to allow FECOFOOT to manage its affairs without undue influence from third parties.

On February 6, the Pakistan Football Federation was also suspended due to its failure to adopt a revision of the PFF Constitution that would ensure truly fair and democratic elections.

PPF's suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC, the FIFA had said.

