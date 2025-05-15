Bangladesh: Jagannath University students stage protest for basic necessities on campus

Dhaka, May 15 (IANS) Students in Bangladesh's Jagannath University have been protesting against the administration, demanding the acceptance of their three-point demand, which is focused on house allowances, budget for the university and the new campus building.

On Thursday, the students blocked Kakrail intersection in Dhaka, causing traffic congestion in surrounding areas, as their protest entered its second consecutive day.

The protesting students declared they would not leave the streets until their three-point demand was met, after police action and Information Advisor Mahfuj Alam's attempt failed to move them through talks, according to local media reports.

Their demands included housing allowance for 70 per cent students of the university from the next fiscal year, approving a full budget for Jagannath University for the 2025-26 fiscal year, and building a second campus for the university.

In the early hours on Thursday over hundred students and some teachers, including the vice-chancellor and pro-vice chancellor, continued their sit-in in Dhaka's Kakrail intersection near Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus' official residence Jamuna.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, Information and Broadcasting Advisor Mahfuj was attacked with bottles as he tried to address the students protesting for their demands, Bangladeshi leading daily, Prothom Alo reported.

"We don't see it as a major issue because he went to the government as our representative. Compared to the police attack on students, this is nothing," said a student in response to the incident.

"We have decided that we will not leave this place under any circumstances. If any untoward incident occurs, the advisors and the government must take full responsibility," said a protesting student, addressing a media briefing.

"We've been here since yesterday. We will continue our protest until our demands are met," said another student.

Meanwhile, a large number of law enforcement officials, including the police and the Border Guard Battalion (BGB), are on high alert, with barricades being placed in front of the protesters.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, over 50 people were injured as police intercepted a long march of university teachers and students towards the chief advisor's official residence, Jamuna, marching for their three-point demand.

The police fired tear gas, lobbed sound grenades, and used water cannons to disperse the protesters, local media reported.

In a separate development, protests raged at Dhaka University as a group of students under the banner of "Students Against Terrorism" brought out a torch procession on the campus Wednesday night, protesting the murder of fellow student Shahriar Alam Shammo.

"In the last 9 months, we have seen three bodies. One was Tofazzal, another was hanging from a tree, and the latest one was last night -- a student of Dhaka University. The DU VC must take responsibility for these murders. We reject the condolence expressed by the DU administration," Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported, quoting a protesting student as saying.

