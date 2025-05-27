Craze For Trillions Amid CMs

Easily, US $ mega trillions by 2047: So's official commitments from the Chief Ministers participating in the just held India-guiding Niti Aayog's meeting in Delhi.

To describe the official craze for trillions economy amid the participating Chief Ministers in the just held tenth meeting of the Niti Aayog, it truly is openly all round upwardly consistently --- even, persistently --- mobile, encouraging for its seasoned, fully tested idealists, do-gooders, intellectuals, thinkers, analysers, strangers ("naive in Niti Aayog") , formulators, forecasters, seniors.

Even the otherwise conventionally elusive --- to stay away from all glare of all kinds of public light so that they could silently work with full concentration sans even slightest disturbance and deliver foolproof goods --- policy formulators are now seen outwardly gleeful at the promises of trillions by 2047.

A rarest of rare visible occurence in the last so many years, talking about the glee that is.

The reality of this glee, its 5Ws {Why, What, Who, Where, When}, 1H [How], is far, far from being spelt out by the Chief Ministers in the CMs' above meeting in Niti Aayog.

That is, only verbal assurances by them were uttered but how that will be translated in to realities were not at all spelt out.

And there lies the catch...

That means, a big chasm any way from the actual reality, to put succinctly.

This particularly in reference to the past many decades' official performance track records in this country.

Numerous gigantic assurances / promises were done by the powers-that-were but they by and large till date remain unfulfilled.

Resultwise, the country, its all round interiors in all levels awfully resemble all round, all level deprived, penurious, slovenly, denied, fully neglected.

The same is holding true even now even though Niti Aayog came in to existence on January 1, 2015 dismantling its previous avatar Planning Commission, tom-tomed as sheer white elephant.

But, the fact is, how is Niti Aayog different from it, naturally wonder innumerable entities of many a hue.

No answer to that. ...Still have many more multi miles to cross before even attempting to answer that most crucial question.

Thus, relax, sit tight till then.

The overtly excited Chief Ministers are right when they in the Niti Aayog meeting assure multi-trillions by 2047.

The masses of all hues in the country are compulsorily required to wait for that moment when they will all be systematically, all-round parvenus...That's why the craze for trillions amid the CMs as seen in the Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi.