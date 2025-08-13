Divya Khossla pays tribute to Sridevi with a heartfelt performance on ‘Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai’

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Marking Sridevi’s 62nd birth anniversary on Wednesday, actress Divya Khossla decided to pay tribute to the legendary actress with a heartfelt performance on her iconic song "Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai" from her 1989 outing "ChaalBaaz".

Khossla dropped a fun video on her official Instagram account, where she was seen dressed as a maid with a simple salwar kammez, sans makeup.

She grooved on the peppy number with a mob in her hand, cleaning the floor on the way.

Paying tribute to late Sridevi, Khossla penned a heartfelt note saying: "Sridevi Mam has always been my inspiration. On her birth anniversary, here’s a small tribute to her from my film #EkChaturNaar on her iconic song ‘Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai’. Grateful beyond words for the chance to celebrate my forever favourite with this performance! Her magic lives on ...PS: Kisi ke haath na aayegi ye ladki."

Previously, producer Boney Kapoor also remembered Sridevi by sharing a cherished memory from 1990, when his better half mistook his compliment for teasing.

Posting a throwback picture from Sridevi’s 27th birthday back in 1990 on social media, Boney revealed that at her birthday party in Chennai, he wished her a “happy 26th birthday” on purpose, which the late star misunderstood and thought he was teasing her.

“In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment, that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught (thought) I was teasing her," the producer wrote in the caption.

For those who do not know, Boney and Sridevi fell in love on the sets of the 1987 film “Mr. India”. The lovebirds got married in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Unfortunately, Sridevi suddenly passed away in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning at the age of 54.

--IANS

pm/