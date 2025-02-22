Clean Water Never Ever? No, no way. New adequate, appropriate water-cleaning measures when taken in to practical application, it will be naturally clean water per se via normal supplies. Unbelievable it sounds truly plus a flagrant lie per se likened to a lolly pop but the worst polluted water is easily made 100% drinkable sweet clean water once cleaned in a jiffy by gigantic water filter machines like in Chennai where the very sea water having no credibility as far as drinking it is concerned is freely supplied in Chennai homes after 2000% cleaned, the Chennaiites including the VIPs, VVIPs etc drink the same water and they are mighty hale and hearty, absolutely fit and fine with full energy bursting out from all sides. The masses of all hues in Chennai and its surroundings presently do not feel the acute shortage of water any more as they are 24 hours abundantly replete with Chennai Municipality supplied water --- actually, mind you, sea water which in its original form is nothing short of sheer poison --- in abundance. And believe it or not, the same water when 2000% cleaned is not only effortlessly drinkable but simply "spontaneously lovable". No wonder, the administrative set up refuses to change in Chennai or in entire Tamil Nadu itself. For the denizens there, the current administration is virtually God-like, and, God-sent. This same method can emulated all through the country instead of waiting for all rivers, water bodies inter connected to provide Chennai-like waters to each and every one without any ado of any slightest kind whatsoever. Once this done in all throughout the country, there will be no water shortage of any kind, come what may, any where in the country including in water-dry states like Rajasthan, Jhansi, Bundelkhand etc. Also, rain water harvesting when done en masse will surely alleviate water-scarcity to a great extent unlike now for sure. Now to put the entire water shortage and subsequent replete of water 24×7 perspective in correct perspectives, there will be no water shortage once these are sincerely, seriously implemented in reality and the masses are relieved from the water scarcity. 'Clean water never' then will automatically be "Clean Water Always".