Caste-Based Reservation, Like It Or Not / Accept It Or Reject It Outright Or Rabble Rouse On It Or Make It A Society-Splitting Immediate Issue Or Go Up To The Extent Of {Like Many Already Are Indulging In That Openly} Tom-Toming Even Balkanisation Of The Society / Societies with immediacy due to cross-vertical splits in the Bharatiya Samaj all throughout Bharat including the yet-to-be-fully-assimilated-in to-Bharat-like-'run of the mill' Bharatiya, the North-East states But The Need Of The Hour Truly / By and Large is caste based reservation in reality in every sector for correct, timely sanity, stability, sustainence, correct stimulation, stymieing (where, whenever necessary), stipulation, sagacity, simulation, 'schism no,no', "sinister design strictly no" et al...It is actually a glaring, realistic truth that should Bharat remain one at least as now if not before its partition, then, all people irrespective of their castes should be comfortable, easy-going, hassle-free, hazard-free, grouse-free, complaint-free of being citizens of this country. They should be at complete ease, covalent uniformity, cogency personified coupled with "actual proceedings, actions, measures in reality that all should practically, on ground 100% resemble in reality: for all, by all, of all; Not a slightest iota of any sort of discrimination against any one.

The moment that happens, automatically, all phenomena of mutual dislike, differences, hatred, clashes, show off, one upmanship, even, fisticuff and the like will automatically erase. The reason of it being simple, straight forward: equal Justice for all, equal fairness for all, equal treatment to all, any kind of discrimination strictly no, no. Sanity, rationale, eqanimous-ness for all, come what may. Simultaneously, this state of all round level-headedness will naturally lead to Bharat being at peace, then, constantly upwardly mobile, progressing in all sectors may be matching with the First World even --- this is in abs line with the country's Pradhan Mantri's determined goals --- so to put straightaway. Thus, the above "commitment" is not at all wayward, upheaval, out-of-normal, Rather, its called for now as the current hopes and aspirations of the people of all hues --- or, all caste, sub-caste, near-castes... are individually 'sky high' as they all are 'pucca confident' that their votes make 'the government', if they do not vote, the government will be not formed. This, they accord full importance / relevance to their vote...Thus they want full price for their vote in the form of call it "largesse", return or 'deserving justice' sans no partiality, biasedness or selective preferences. Since all votes have same value, the returns from the government should also be 'same' with no discrimination of any kind whatsoever. With this in active consideration, it is only obvious that the same phenomena apply equally in case of reservations also.

Discriminations, biasedness, favouritism, selective preferences, fixed choices and the like should be forthwith done away with. There should be actually 'unbiased normalcy' for all who deserve reservation but that should be according to how much each one of them deserve as per their population figures. It should not be, unlike now, fixed castes / sub-castes swallowing majority of the reservations just because they are liked by their superiors. Instead, the process of granting reservation should be neutral, unbiased in the sense, the best method could be, grant reservation to the deserving persona, the extent of reservation be decided on the basis of their individual population figures so that after distributing reservations, no "caste / sub-caste" grouse or grumble or complain with any kind of discrimination whatsoever. This will naturally lead to sanity, level headedness amid the entire "Bharatiya Samaj" all throughout the country. That there, automatically, the country will immediately succeed in "all round progresses of the country" unlike now, when, majority of time is used in keeping the people of the country 'contented' but it is not so at all as their demands are genuine and not met with. But once caste-based reservations are installed, grumbling will disappear, all peoples will get their deserving wants as per their numbers in the population. QED.