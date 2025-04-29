A Reshaping Of Federalism In This Country...It's almost high time if not already so as is evident amid divided opinions on it en masse already all throughout the country, its "official" 140-Crore people / citizens of all hues.

Their dissatisfactions with the "government" on innumerable accounts itself is more than indicative that the present system of the established federalism in this country is being resisted or at least is being questioned about its relevance today considering gross dissatisfactions amid the people of the country due to numerous factors that are not only unfavourable to them but are outrightly unliked by them.

Simply because the federalism as perpetuating in India is apparently not in favour with the masses due to "mass reasons of gross inconveniences on account of innumerable individualistic reasons that simply are not being solved by the present state of Federalism as practised in India.

Result: Growing mass anomaly, dissatisfaction, gauche, psychic demoralisation, rebellion, violence, frictions, separation, support for balkanisation, war against the State, revenge howsoever bloody, violent, macabre it be, disquieting features that if all only unsettled the societies in the states, communities, then, reach up to the states and from there up to the State per se thereby unsettle / destabilise the very country, its (very independent, sovereign) independent existence itself.

And then, the opinions in the country are grossly divided on whether the country is being administered adequately as required by it or there are some gross deficiencies in it that need to be permanently corrected / amended right away for absolutely smooth, uniform, hassle free, uninterrupted India on constant all round benevolent move.

Perhaps --- may be, more determined than that --- federalism as pursued here, practised in India today is seemingly --- if not fully assuredly, determinedly yet --- inadequate to satisfy all peoples of the country due to gross inadequacies of satisfactions of their wants, fulfilment of their aspirations, hopes but they are simply helpless due to the established rules, regulations as clearly written in stark black and white in the rule books C/o federalism as officially practised, pursued all throughout in India.

This, no ignorance to it, that is for sure, pucca. 100%.

Then, what? How to all round, all the time, satisfactorily administer the country, largest democracy of the world, and, keep the citizens of this 'democracy' satisfied, contented all the time?

Naturally, by changing the administrative system by transforming / redoing the federalism as practised here by making it suitable for all to keep all Indians 'satisfied' with the country's administration.

That's reshaping of India's Federalism per se.