Digital transformation a strategic imperative that defines resilience: Salesforce

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Salesforce on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Jaquar Group to accelerate its digital journey, saying that digital transformation today is not just a business initiative but a strategic imperative that defines resilience.

The company said the partnership aims to help Jaquar Group unify customer engagement across business units, drive revenue growth, boost productivity, and drive operational efficiency through an AI-powered, mobile-first platform.

“Digital transformation today is not just a business initiative — it is a strategic imperative that defines resilience, relevance, and long-term value creation. Jaquar Group’s commitment to harnessing the power of data, AI, and automation across its ecosystem reflects a bold, future-facing mindset,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO at Salesforce-South Asia.

As part of its transformation, Jaquar Group will implement a suite of Salesforce solutions to enhance performance across functions.

This includes Consumer Goods Cloud to enhance sales efficiency, CPQ and Partner Community Cloud to streamline pricing and strengthen partner collaboration, and Field Service to empower internal teams and contractors with improved on-ground service delivery.

Additionally, Tableau will also be used to drive enterprise-wide analytics, enabling data-led decisions across Jaquar Group’s sales and service operations.

With a global presence in over 55 countries and a workforce of more than 12,000, Jaquar is adopting Salesforce as its end-to-end customer-facing solution across key divisions.

“As markets become more dynamic and digitally driven, staying ahead requires adaptive systems, intuitive platforms, and proactive insights. This partnership represents a transformational shift—moving beyond conventional upgrades to reimagining how we operate and engage,” said Ninad Raje-CIO, Jaquar Group.

As part of the ongoing product innovation, Salesforce continues to expand the boundaries of enterprise AI with Salesforce Agentforce that enables companies to build and deploy AI agents capable of autonomously taking action across business functions.

“We are privileged to partner with visionary organisations like Jaquar that are not only reimagining customer engagement but also setting new benchmarks for operational excellence in the manufacturing and consumer goods sector — and are well positioned to benefit from the next wave of innovation with agentic AI,” said Bhattacharya.

