UP: Accused left injured in retaliatory fire by Bulandshahr police

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India]: A miscreant was left injured in a retaliatory fire by the police on Wednesday night after he fired shots at the police team, officials said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Circle Officer (CO) Khurja Bhaskar Mishra said that the police have recovered a pistol, two live cartilages and one empty cartilage from the accused. The accused has at least two dozen cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, he added.

Shiv Kumar is an accused in at least two dozen cases registered in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. When asked, he said he has 31 cases registered against him, officials said. "We will look into this," CO Khurja added.

On November 17, the accused identified as Shiv Kumar was involved in stealing Rs 20 lakh which has also been recovered by the police, CO Khurja Mishra said, adding that the accused is a resident of Haryana's Faridabad.

When the police tried to stop the accused during a check at the Madanpur gate, he diverted from the road and it was found that his vehicle had slipped near the railway line. As this happened, the accused started firing at the police team and was left injured in his right foot in a retaliatory fire by the police.

"On November 20, the police set up checking at the Madanpur gate in Khurja Nagar Police Station area. During this, the driver diverted from the road after we tried to stop a suspicious scooty. As this happened, the police chased the scooty and found the vehicle had slipped near the railway line. The individual started firing at the police. He was shot in his right foot in a retaliatory fire by the police for reasons of self-defence. The person, resident of Haryana's Faridabad, has been identified as Shiv Kumar. He is the same person accused in a case of fraud where he stole Rs 20 lakh on November 17. The money has been recovered by the police. The scooty used during the incident by the accused has also been recovered. We have also recovered a pistol, two live cartilages and one khokha (empty) cartilage. We have arrested him. The police will further investigate the matter," CO Khurja Bhaskar Misha told ANI. (ANI)