Hostel warden arrested for beating student in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur: A hostel warden of a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has been arrested for allegedly beating a student, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the school's hostel in Pipariya Kala.

The incident came to light after the student informed his parents about the beating on Tuesday night (September 24). The following day, the parents approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma told ANI, "A class-8 student of the school, staying in the hostel told his parents that the hostel warden had beaten him. On Wednesday, the parents of the student lodged a complaint with the police."

Acting on the complaint, the police visited the private school and interrogated the hostel warden, identified as Mukesh Sharma. During the investigation, the police found scars on the student's body and conducted a medical examination, Sharma said.

According to the police, a case under sections 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 296 (Obscene acts and songs), and 351(2) (Criminal intimidation punishment) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, has been registered against the accused hostel warden.

"Based on the complaint and investigation, a case has been registered against hostel warden and he has been taken into custody. Further investigation into the same is underway," he added.

—ANI