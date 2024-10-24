CBI arrests Delhi police cop for demanding bribe to de-freeze account

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a Delhi Police head constable over allegations of demanding a bribe to de freeze account on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Head Constable Girish Mahour posted at Cyber Police Station in the Model Town area of North West Delhi.

CBI informed that they have apprehended the accused Head Constable of Delhi Police, Cyber Police Station, Model Town, North West Delhi during the sting operation, he was demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8000 from the complainant.

Also Read: MP: Class 6th student goes missing after pvt school management returns him over unpaid fees in Shahdol

A case was registered by CBI against the accused Head constable of Delhi Police, Cyber Police Station, Model Town, North West Delhi on allegations that the accused Head constable of Delhi Police demanded a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from the complainant for de-freezing his account. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe amount of Rs. 8000 from the complainant.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a sting operation and caught an accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 8,000 from a complainant. The accused, a Head Constable with the Delhi Police, was subsequently apprehended. The CBI is currently investigating the matter further.

—ANI