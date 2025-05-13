Arnold Schwarzenegger makes a rare remark about ex-wife Maria Shriver

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Former professional bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger made a rare remark about his ex-wife Maria Shriver while addressing Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation in the New York City.

Talking about his forthcoming holiday movie, "The Man With the Bag", Schwarzenegger brought up another one of his seasonal classics, "Jingle All the Way".

“Jingle All the Way was the greatest Christmas movie of all time. They play it the whole month of December," he said.

"I know because my ex-wife calls me about the residual," he added jockishly.

Previously, Schwarzenegger shed light on his dynamic with Shriver during a conversation with PEOPLE, saying, “We never left the [first] chapter. Because remember, it’s not like we had a feud. We didn’t have a fight. It’s just my f--- up, right? She said, 'Okay, this is what it is,' and then she decided to make a split, so it was her decision."

"But the fact is, we always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that," Schwarzenegger added.

"My chapter with Maria will continue on forever. Even though it’s a different relationship, there’s no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her," he shared.

The 'Terminator' actor got divorced from Shriver in December 2021. The couple has four kids together- Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher.

Months before Shiver had filed for divorce, Schwarzenegger admitted in public that he had a son named Joseph Baena with the family's longtime housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Coming to "The Man With the Bag", the film has been directed by Adam Shankman. Penned by Allan Rice, the project stars Alan Ritchson, Awkwafina, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Adrian Martinez, Jane Krakowski, and Ken Jeong in prominent roles, along with others.

The drama talks about what happens when Santa Claus enlists the help of a petty criminal after his sack of presents is stolen.

