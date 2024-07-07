Heavy rain
J·Jul 07, 2024, 03:23 pm
Family Rescued After House Wall Collapses In Uttarakhand's Almora Due To Heavy Rain
J·May 18, 2024, 10:12 am
50 dead in heavy rain, floods in central Afghanistan, says official
J·Nov 30, 2023, 05:14 am
Tamil Nadu: NDRF on standby in Arakkonam town after cyclone warning issued by IMD
J·Sep 17, 2023, 08:01 am
Heavy rain lashes parts of MP, over 200 people rescued in Indore
J·Sep 14, 2023, 07:43 pm
Small aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport amid heavy rains; 8 people injured
J·Jul 29, 2023, 11:10 am
Heavy rain lash parts of Delhi, min temperature recorded at 25 degrees
J·Jul 21, 2023, 12:05 pm
Maha: Heavy rains lash parts of Nanded; 1,000 people shifted due to flood-like situation in 12 villages
J·Jul 10, 2023, 02:54 pm
Saddened by loss of lives due to heavy rain, landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, other states: Rahul
J·Jul 06, 2023, 11:46 am
As parts of Delhi go under water, complaint calls inundate PWD control room
J·Jun 22, 2023, 04:23 pm
Landslides block surface connection in various Arunachal districts
J·Jun 22, 2023, 12:33 pm
Flood situation worsens in Assam, 1.20 lakh people affected
J·Jun 19, 2023, 06:04 pm
Assam: Over 30K in 18 districts affected by flood
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Telangana is hit by a cold wave, with temperatures below 10 degrees C
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Schools in Chennai, 5 other TN districts close due to heavy rain
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Heavy rain hits TN, 7 districts proclaim school holidays
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
13 killed in K'taka due to heavy rain
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.