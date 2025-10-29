Cyclone Montha impact: Heavy rain lashes Telangana

Hyderabad: Heavy rain has been lashing parts of Telangana under the impact of severe cyclone Montha, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapur.

Heavy rain inundated low-lying areas and disrupted vehicular transport in some areas.

Authorities in Khammam, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Suryapet and some other districts have declared a holiday for educational institutions.

Overflowing rivulets, streams and water bodies flooded the roads, cutting off villages in Nagarkurnool district, which shares a border with Andhra Pradesh.

Rainwater entered an electricity sub-station at Pulicherla village in Nalgonda district, disrupting electricity supply to some villages in Peddapur mandal since Tuesday night.

Heavy rain in the Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district damaged paddy in the agriculture market.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society, Uppununthala in Nagarkurnool district received the highest rainfall of 20.8 cm during the last 24 hours. Amrabad in the same district recorded 19.7 cm of rainfall.

Theldevarapally in Nalgonda district recorded 18.5 cm rainfall, followed by 18.3 cm in Veltur, 17.8 cm in Ainole, 16.28 cm in Padra, 15.90 cm in Achampet (all in Nagarkurnool district) and 15.15 cm in Yerraram in Nalgonda district.

About 30 areas received rainfall of more than 10 cm.

Hyderabad has received moderate to heavy rain since Tuesday night. Some areas in the core city and the outskirts received moderate rainfall since Wednesday morning.

Water stagnation on roads in and around Hyderabad caused hardships to motorists in the morning rush hour.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells at a few places accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur in Hyderabad. Mist/Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning/night hours.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkoonda, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Jogulamaba Gadwal, Khammam, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Warangal and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

