Roads crumble in Chennai after heavy rainfall, Mayor orders swift repairs

Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) Over the past week, residents across Chennai have flooded social media with complaints about the worsening condition of the state capital's arterial and interior roads, which were battered by recent spells of heavy rain.

Videos and photos of cratered roads, traffic snarls, and waterlogged stretches have sparked public outrage and renewed calls for urgent civic intervention. Responding to the criticism, Mayor R. Priya announced that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified potholes in nearly 2,000 locations across the city.

In a statement on Sunday, she attributed the deterioration directly to the continuous downpour and assured that immediate steps are being taken to fix the damaged stretches. “Due to heavy rainfall, potholes have appeared on several city roads. Funds have been allocated to fill them immediately, and ward-wise repair work is already underway. These potholes will be filled on the same day they are identified,” the Mayor said.

She added that motor pumps have been installed in several flood-prone areas to drain accumulated rainwater quickly and prevent further road damage.

It may be recalled that Mayor Priya, accompanied by HR&CE Minister and CMDA Chairman P.K. Sekarbabu, had on Saturday inspected dredging work at the Buckingham Canal in Royapuram Zone.

The Minister instructed officials to ensure the free flow of rainwater and directed immediate clearance of waste from the canal to prevent flooding.

“This area lies adjacent to the Buckingham Canal, where the Otteri Nalla joins. Water from Ambattur, Kolathur, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar flows into this canal. Dredging work is progressing well, and with the weather department predicting more rain, these measures are essential to prevent inundation,” the Mayor said.

Civic officials said door-to-door inspections were also carried out in neighbourhoods like Kalyanapuram and Kalyanapuram Pallam, where around 1,000 families were consulted to identify local issues and grievances.

A senior GCC official noted that patchwork has already been completed in 168 locations, with all complaints being tracked and resolved.

Meanwhile, Chennai Traffic Police have identified 115 critical pothole spots -- including 38 on highways, 71 on bus route roads, and 12 on interior roads -- which are now being prioritised for repair to ease traffic movement and ensure road safety.

