Weather department predicts heavy rain in Tamil Nadu’s nine districts

Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecast heavy rain in nine districts of Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, and Tiruppur, as the northeast monsoon gains momentum across the state.

According to officials, several western and southern districts are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday. The affected districts include Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, and Karur. The forecast warns of isolated spells of heavy rain in one or two locations within these regions.

The weather office further stated that on Sunday, heavy rain is also likely in one or two places in the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Theni, and Tenkasi. These areas are expected to experience continued rainfall activity, accompanied by thunder and lightning at some locations.

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Tirunelveli district recorded the heaviest rainfall. Nalumukku in Tirunelveli registered 16 cm of rain — the highest in the state. This was followed by Oothu, which received 15 cm, and Kakachi, which logged 14 cm. Manjolai reported 11 cm, while Kalakkad in Tirunelveli recorded 9 cm, and several other parts of the district received around 8 cm of rainfall.

Officials said the widespread rains have brought relief to parched regions in southern Tamil Nadu, though continuous downpours in the hilly regions have raised concerns of landslides and waterlogging. The Nilgiris district administration has been put on alert to monitor vulnerable slopes and low-lying areas.

In Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate rain likely in some areas, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The regional weather office said that coastal winds from the east and increased moisture levels are expected to enhance rainfall chances during evening hours.

The Meteorological Department has urged residents in the affected districts to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy showers. Fishermen have also been advised to exercise caution, as rough seas are expected along the western and southern coastal stretches.

