Heavy rain forecast for parts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Nov 15 (IANS) Heavy rain is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for multiple coastal and interior districts.

The weather office has said that showers, which began in several regions on Saturday, are likely to intensify, particularly in the delta and northern coastal belts.

In the early morning bulletin, the IMD reported that Ramanathapuram district recorded significant rainfall during the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

Mandapam received 7 cm of rain, marking the highest in the state. Areas including Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district, Pamban, and Azhagarai Estate in the Nilgiris each saw around 5 cm of rainfall.

Officials noted that these widespread showers are linked to an atmospheric circulation persisting over southern Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

According to the forecast, intermittent rain will continue across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today and tomorrow, with the possibility of thunderstorms in some locations.

The IMD expects moderate rainfall to persist in several districts until November 20.

A heavy rain alert has been issued for Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Pudukottai districts.

These regions, part of the Cauvery delta, are expected to experience strong spells due to moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal interacting with the existing atmospheric conditions.

In addition to Sunday's warning, the IMD said that several districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur, may receive heavy rain in the coming days.

The Union Territories of Puducherry and Karaikal are also included in the alert.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its surrounding areas experienced a partially cloudy sky today, with the possibility of light showers in a few neighbourhoods.

While the city has so far avoided intense spells, the weather office has cautioned residents to expect increased rainfall activity by late Saturday.

Fishermen have been advised to closely monitor updates due to rough sea conditions expected over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The IMD said detailed advisories will follow depending on the development of the weather system over the next 48 hours.

Authorities in the delta region and coastal districts have been asked to stay alert as the November rain system strengthens, bringing widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

