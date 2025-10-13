IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms in 11 TN districts today

Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across 11 districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, warning residents to brace for intense showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in several parts of the state.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at many places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The department said that thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur in isolated areas, especially over hilly and interior regions. The forecast indicates that districts, including Coimbatore and Tiruppur -- particularly the hilly belts -- along with Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, and Namakkal, are expected to experience heavy rainfall during the day.

Similarly, Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, and Dharmapuri districts have also been placed under a heavy rain watch.

Meanwhile, the weather over Chennai is expected to remain partly cloudy. The city and its suburbs may experience light to moderate rainfall with occasional thunder and lightning during the evening or night hours.

The IMD added that the maximum temperature in Chennai is likely to hover between 32 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees, while the minimum temperature may settle around 26 degrees.

The weather department has advised people in vulnerable areas to stay alert and avoid venturing into waterlogged zones.

Farmers have been urged to take precautions to protect their harvested crops and livestock, as rainfall activity is likely to continue intermittently in the coming days.

The current weather conditions are attributed to moisture-laden winds and the presence of a trough of low pressure extending across the southern peninsula, which is enhancing rainfall intensity over Tamil Nadu’s western and southern districts.

Authorities have also been instructed to monitor water levels in rivers and reservoirs, especially in regions like the Nilgiris and Coimbatore, where continuous heavy rainfall could trigger landslides or flash floods.

--IANS

aal/dpb