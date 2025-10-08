Heavy rain forecast for 10 TN districts; fishermen advised not to venture into sea

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for 10 districts of Tamil Nadu, warning of strong winds along the Karnataka–Kerala–Lakshadweep coast and advising fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, and Tirupattur districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Residents in these areas have been urged to stay alert and avoid waterlogged zones, as the downpour could be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy with spells of light to moderate rain in some parts of the city. Commuters have been advised to plan travel cautiously as sudden showers may lead to traffic congestion and local flooding.

The IMD also said maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to dip gradually by two to three degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain slightly below normal for this time of the year due to the prevailing cloud cover and moisture-laden winds.

Along the west coast, winds are forecast to blow at speeds of 40–50 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 60 kmph.

The weather office specifically cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea along the Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts, as conditions could turn hazardous with rough waves and strong currents.

Authorities have been asked to remain on standby for potential waterlogging, tree falls and power disruptions in vulnerable districts.

Disaster management teams in the Nilgiris and Western Ghats belt have been told to monitor hilly terrains for possible landslides. Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor items, avoid unnecessary travel during intense rain spells, and keep emergency supplies ready. Those living near rivers and streams should watch for sudden rises in water levels.

With the current spell expected to persist for at least another 24 hours in parts of western and interior Tamil Nadu, officials said more rain-related advisories would follow if conditions intensify.

Travellers and fishermen have been urged to follow updates from the IMD and local disaster management cells.

--IANS

aal/dpb