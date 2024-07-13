Dalai Lama
J·Jul 13, 2024, 07:24 am
Biden signs into law bill enhancing US support for Tibet
J·Jul 06, 2024, 11:50 am
Siliguri: Followers celebrate Dalai Lama's birthday, day to be marked as "Universal Day of Compassion"
J·Sep 17, 2023, 05:44 am
Dalai Lama greets Modi; says India's growing stature reflected in G20 summit
J·Jul 08, 2023, 12:27 pm
'Chinese Want To Contact Me': Dalai Lama Says Open To Talks With China Over Tibetan Problems
J·Jul 07, 2023, 03:46 pm
French Senator Jacqueline Eustache-brinio Praises Dalai Lama, Expresses Support For Tibetan Culture
J·Jun 28, 2023, 11:13 am
China Forces Tibetan Monks To Cut Ties With Dalai Lama: Report
J·Jun 20, 2023, 11:10 am
Dalai Lama wishes President Murmu on birthday
J·May 23, 2023, 11:54 am
Dalai Lama welcomes G7 leaders for 'world without nuclear weapons'
J·May 23, 2023, 11:46 am
Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough get clicked with Dalai Lama
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
The Dalai Lama wishes Pelosi's spouse a speedy recovery
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Dalai Lama's extensive travel across Ladakh 'riles' China
