Braving heavy monsoon rain, thick fog, people attend Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations

Dharamsala, July 6 (IANS) Braving heavy monsoon rain and thick fog, Tibetan exiles, monks and well-wishers on Sunday attended celebrations to mark the 90th birthday of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in McLeodganj, a small and quaint hill station in the suburbs of the northern hill town of Dharamsala, that has lured Westerners since he settled here in 1960 after his exile from Tibet.

A sea of people began to assemble since morning at the Tsuglagkhang temple to join the birthday celebrations.

"Special prayer sessions were held for the well-being and long life of the Dalai Lama," a spokesperson for the government-in-exile told IANS.

The hilltop Tsuglagkhang temple is close to the official palace of the Dalai Lama here.

Born July 6, 1935, to a farming family in a small hamlet in Taktser in Amdo province in northeastern Tibet, the two-year-old child, earlier named Lhamo Dhondup, was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso, in 1937.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his greetings, to the Dalai Lama offered prayers for his continued good health and long life.

"I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on the social media platform X.

"He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life," PM Modi added.

Currently, the Prime Minister is in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, for a four-day visit during which he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a state visit.

The Prime Minister's greetings come amid a row over the Dalai Lama's successor plan, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning saying that India should exercise caution in its words and actions and stop interfering in China's internal affairs with Xizang-related issues.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also extended best wishes to the Dalai Lama.

"The US remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. We support efforts to preserve Tibetans' distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference," the US Department of State said in a statement.

The 14th Dalai Lama, the 'Voice for the Voiceless', aims to live for more decades.

Ahead of his 90th birthday, the Nobel Peace Laureate also confirmed that he will have a successor, thereby putting to rest speculation over whether the 600-year-old institution will cease to exist when he dies.

In celebrations of the extraordinary occasion of the Dalai Lama turning 90, the democratically-elected Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the representative of Tibetan people both in and outside Tibet that is based in this north Indian hill station, has declared that July 2025 to July 2026 will be observed "The Year of Compassion".

The initiative celebrates the Dalai Lama not only as a spiritual leader but also as a global advocate for peace, compassion, secular ethics, and interfaith harmony, among others.

In a birthday-eve message, the Dalai Lama said, "As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion. I develop determination and courage in my daily life through the teachings of the Buddha and Indian masters such as Shantideva, whose following aspiration I strive to uphold."

The Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in March 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, advocates for a 'middle-way' approach, which entails greater autonomy for Tibet rather than outright independence.

Beijing regards the Dalai Lama as a "separatist".

